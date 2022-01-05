Tanzania: Pakistan Navy Ship to Host Free Medical Camp in Tanzania

The Pakistan Navy Ship PNS ALAMGIR is scheduled to hold a 'free medical camp' in Dar es Salaam as part of a goodwill visit in Tanzania, a statement from the Embassy of Pakistan said on Wednesday.

The Medical Camp is being organized at the Aga Khan Diamond Jubilee Hall, Malik Road, Upanga, Dar es Salaam, from 10 a.m. to 03 p.m. for two days on January 11 and 12, 2022.

The Aga Khan Diamond Jubilee Hall is offered on a complimentary basis as a humanitarian gesture by the Aga Khan Development Network Tanzania for the Pakistan Navy's Free Medical Camp.

PNS ALAMGIR is embarked with a specialized Medical Team and free medicines sponsored by the Pakistan Navy.

The Medical Team of PNS ALAMGIR is excited to invite and extend the free medical service to the friendly people of the United Republic of Tanzania as also the Pakistani Diaspora members living in the country.