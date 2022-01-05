Uganda: Govt Explains Staggered School Reopening Program

Government has explained that in a bid to avoid chaos and traffic congestion caused as learners resume studies next week, it had to opt for a staggered reopening program.

The Ministry of Education earlier this week announced a staggered program, especially for Mukono, Kampala, Wakiso and Mpigi districts as schools reopen on Monday, January 10 after being closed for over two years since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday, Ismail Mulindwa Commissioner in charge of Basic Education in the Ministry of Education said previously, when schools resumed there was a lot of confusion, a situation he said they didn't want to happen again.

"We released this program in a bid to manage traffic jam on the day but to also avoid congestion of learners which is one of the ways that could easily lead to the spread of the virus. Government had to also ease pressure on learners and parents but above all to be cautious of the current security situation in the country. We had to do it in a staggered manner different from the normal way we have been doing it," Mulindwa said.

The Works and Transport Minister, Gen Katumba Wamala who was also at the press briefing said that by doing it in a staggered manner, parents will have relief from the usual traffic jams as they take children to schools but also to put in mind other road users who might be inconvenienced.

The minister however warned that in order to ensure sanity and safety, parents and learners should only board vehicles from the designated taxi parks and bus terminals.

"Please don't book a ticket or pay any money to any person outside the designated taxi parks and bus terminals. I have asked police to increase deployment around taxi parks and bus terminals to guide people that may be lost or need guidance," Gen Katumba said.

"I wish to remind taxi park and bus terminal management and the general public that the country still faces terrorist threats and public transport is a soft target. You are required to take security precautions like checking all persons and their luggage before accessing the facilities."

He however asked parents who will be using private means of transport to hit the road early enough but avoid last minute programs that might either lead to traffic jams or cause accidents.

"Ensure you get enough rest before embarking on a journey. Don't speed beyond the prescribed limit and don't overtake recklessly."

The minister noted that government has spoken to leaders in the transport business who have agreed not to hike fees during the week as learners resume school.