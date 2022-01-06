Nigeria: Govt to Launch 'Project Skill Up' for Internally Displaced Persons

Abuja — The federal government has revealed plans to launch Project Skill Up for the internally displaced persons across resettlement camps in the country.

The Honourable Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and IDPs, Mrs Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim dropped this hint at the Kuchin Goro IDP camp in Abuja at the party to celebrate the New Year's Day with the IDP children.

She said the project, which will be launched in the next few weeks, will up the skills of the internally displaced persons to ensure they can also key into nation building.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim stated the commission will continue to prioritise the well-being of the persons of concern and work closely together in addressing critical issues.

She also averred that the commission is planning to strengthen the educational instrument in the existing IDP camps by launching project library to enhance the learning faculty of the children of the displaced citizens.

"The children are our leaders and we are coming from every angle. We are working with a whole of society and have willing partners and people that are collaborating with us to ensure we are going to do more for resettlement citizens," she said.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq was represented at the occasion by the Director Humanitarian Affairs Alhaji Ali Grema.

Grema, who spoke with reporters, expressed concern that many of the children in the IDP camps were not in schools. He stated the minister has already initiated the alternative school programme, which encompasses all children of Nigeria.

He said the IDPs were captured in the 2022 budget with plans for the children to be in school while the vast majority of the displaced persons will return to their ancestral communities, especially in Bornu State.