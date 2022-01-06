Malawi: Mozambican Refugees Start Flooding Mangochi

About 17 Mozambicans have sought refuge in a village of Chief Bwananyambi's area in Mangochi District after they fled from their Lichinga Province in that country on December 21, 2021 following Al- Shabaab insurgency.

Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) and Mangochi District Council travelled to Kujiloma- Chiphwanya Village in Group Village Head Nakoma last week to verify the arrival of the asylum seekers, register them and to assess their humanitarian needs.

On Tuesday this week, MRCS travelled to the area again to distribute trampolines, mosquito nets, bathing and laundry soap, kitchen utensils and blankets to meet their shelter, food and other basic requirements.

In an interview, Leader of the asylum seekers, Namanya Anderson, 78 said they came from Malanga District in Lichinga Province and had travelled all the way using a vehicle.

"We fled our homes due to Al- Shabaab insurgency," Anderson who mostly speaks Portuguese and Makuwa said, adding that they left behind clothes, beddings food and crops such as maize and rice in their gardens among other basic belongings.

Anderson has fled with almost every member of his family- children and grandchildren.

Among them are men, women and children whose ages range from three to 78. These were accommodated in a structure at Kujiloma Village before Group Village Head Nakoma informed Chief Bwananyambi who later reported the matter to Mangochi District Commissioner.