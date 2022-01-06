Rwanda: Poor Air Quality in Rubavu District Not Linked to Nyiragongo Eruption - Rema

Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA) has allayed fears that the unhealthy air quality that is being experienced in Rubavu district is not linked to Nyiragongo volcanic activity as reported in Goma town of DR Congo.

The poor air quality is attributable to other human activities, according to officials.

Located in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Nyiragongo is one of the few active volcanic mountains in the world and it last erupted in May last year.

Following recent reports by the Volcanological Observatory of Goma of increased activity from Nyiragongo volcano and preventing people from using Lake Kivu water, REMA also deployed a team to assess the quality of the air in Rubavu District and the water quality of Lake Kivu.

To conduct the assessment, the environment agency says it installed six additional mobile air quality monitoring units and took numerous samples from Lake Kivu to establish the facts.

Measurements show that the quality of the air in Rubavu District is currently unhealthy, with increased levels of particulate matter (PM 2.5) being recorded over the last three days.

While the air quality has worsened in recent days, REMA says, this is likely the result of human activity such as pollution from motorised transport, wood and charcoal burning rather than volcanic activity, which would have led to increased levels of sulfur dioxide (SO2).

However, it says the findings indicate that the water quality of Lake Kivu remains stable with no observable changes from the long term average," REMA says in a statement.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Meanwhile, due to the poor air quality, residents in Rubavu District are encouraged to continue wearing masks and limit outdoor physical activity where possible," reads part of the statement adding, "Rwandans are also encouraged to download the Rwanda Air Quality Index mobile application from the Google Play Store or visit aq.rema.gov.rw for real time updates on air quality across the country."

The Rwanda Environment Management Authority and Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board will continue to assess any impacts that may arise from activity linked to Nyiragongo Volcanic activity by monitoring air pollutants including nitrogen dioxide (NO2), ozone (O3), sulfur dioxide (SO2), particulate matter (PM), carbon monoxide (CO), and carbon dioxide (CO2).

"The acidity (pH), conductivity, oxygen concentration and turbidity of Lake Kivu during this period of increased volcanic activity will also be monitored and results will be shared with the public," the statement adds.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow NkurunzizaMiche