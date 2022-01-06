Nigeria: I Hope to See My Son Before I Die, Says Father of 'Underwear Bomber', Abdul Mutallab

Alhaji Umaru Abdul Mutallab, former Chairman of FirstBank PLC and UBA, has said he hopes to see his son, who is serving a life sentence at a United States prison.

Farouk, his son, was arrested after attempting to detonate explosives hidden in his underwear while aboard a Northwest Airlines Flight 253, en route from Amsterdam to Detroit, Michigan, on Christmas Day, 2009.

Speaking during an interview on Trust TV, Alhaji Mutallab said he was in touch with his son, but under strict prison guidelines.

He said, "Sometimes, he calls twice or thrice in a month. As a matter of fact, his mother, brother and sister were with him about two or three weeks ago. They visited him under very strict prison guidelines, but we will keep on praying to Almighty Allah. Maybe one day in my lifetime, we would see him back. But it is a situation whereby he has three life sentences, plus 40 years. It is a lot.

"But only Almighty Allah will bring us into a situation of seeing him in this world with his siblings here in Nigeria."

When asked whether he was among the 11th richest men in Nigeria, the former Minister and Chairman of Jaiz Bank said he would not consider himself one of the richest in Nigeria, he said, "I am not a poor man, neither would say I am one of the richest persons in Nigeria, but I thank God for what He has given me. I'm grateful to Him. But I will not consider myself the 11th richest man in Nigeria by any chance."