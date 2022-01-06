Rwanda: Basketball - Rwandan Guard Gasana Signs for Bahraini Club

Rwandan star shooting guard Kenneth Gasana has joined Al Bahrain, a Bahraini basketball club.

The club announced the capture of the 37-year-old via its social media pages, on Wednesday, January 5.

In a telephone interview with Times Sport, the player said he was excited to get to work, noting that he knows what is expected of him since he played in the region before.

"It is my first time in Bahrain but I have played in this region before, so I know what will be expected of me," he said.

Gasana previously played for Arab clubs like Morocco's Chabab Rif Al Hoceima and Ittihad Tanger in 2010 and 2018, respectively, as well as Gezira in Egypt for the 2014-15 season.

Asked whether there is still a possibility of playing for an African team in the upcoming Basketball Africa League (BAL) 2022 season, Gasana said: "Basketball jobs are always fluid, so BAL can be an option in the future. It is too early to tell now."

Gasana is a household name in Rwandan basketball where he is a key player for the national team, in addition to the top clubs like Patriots and Rwanda Energy Group for which he has featured previously.

He has represented Rwanda since 2009. He also won the local league title twice with Patriots in 2019 and 2020.

The soft spoken guard went on to play an important role in the club's qualification journey for the BAL 2021, and later on helped the team reach the semi-finals of the competition.

Last November, Gasana played for Burundian team New Stars in the BAL 2022 qualifiers.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/NkotanyiDamas