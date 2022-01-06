Rwanda: Amavubi Face Guinea in Second Friendly Match

6 January 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Thursday

Rwanda Vs Guinea

National football team Amavubi play their second friendly match against Guinea on Thursday afternoon at Amahoro Stadium, in Kigali, and the hosts will be looking to complete a perfect double.

Rwanda beat Guinea 3-0 in the first encounter on Monday, with goals from skipper Muhadjiri Hakizimana, Dany Usengimana and Fred Muhoozi.

Head coach Vincent Mashami says his youthful Amavubi side will give it their best for 'a good result' but, most importantly, he will use the match to give playing opportunity to many players.

"It will give us a picture for our CHAN team," he said. The African Nations Championship (CHAN) is a continental showpiece designed for only players in their domestic leagues.

"Amavubi squad (against Guinea) are largely domestic young players and six of our starting eleven in the first match had not played many matches for the national team. They held their own against a very experienced team featuring star players," Mashami added.

After Thursday's game, Guinea will fly to Cameroon the following day for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.

The Syli Nationale begin their AFCON title quest against Malawi on January 10.

