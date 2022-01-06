Eritrea: Joint Statement By Foreign Ministers of the State of Eritrea and the People's Republic of China

Joint Statement by Foreign Ministers

of the State of Eritrea and the People's Republic of China

5 January, 2022, Asmara

At the invitation of H.E. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Eritrea, H.E. Wang Yi, State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China, undertook an official visit to Eritrea from 4 to 5 January 2022. During the visit, State Coucilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi held bilateral talks respectively with Eritrean Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and H.E. President Isaias Afwerki. Both sides had in-depth exchanges of views on various bilateral, regional and international issues of common interest in a cordial and candid manner.

Both sides are encouraged by the confirmation of further consolidation and development of the Strategic Partnership by the two Heads of State, and agreed that the Strategic Partnership of the two countries rooted on the tradition of mutual support, based on similarities in the historical trajectories of the two countries and their shared values, predicated on respect of the rule of law, independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and cooperation, aimed at promoting global and regional peace, stability and prosperity.

Both sides agreed to actively conduct practical cooperation, under the framework of the Strategic Partnership and Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, in various sectors of mutual interest.

Both sides agreed to uphold the common values of peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy and freedom for all mankind, and oppose hegemonic interferences in the internal affairs of other countries under the pretext of democracy and human rights. The Chinese side stands against any unilateral sanctions on Eritrea. The Eritrean side reaffirms adherence to the one-China principle.

