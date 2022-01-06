Tunisia: Some 50 Tunisian Expatriates Participate in Days of Support to Development in Tunisia, Feb. 4-5 in Brussels

Tunis/Tunisia — Some 50 Tunisians residing abroad will participate in the days of support to development in Tunisia on February 4-5 in Brussels, Belgium.

The event, which will be attended by Tunisian investors and businessmen, is intended to incite Tunisians living abroad to create projects and invest in their country in order to contribute to its economic development, according to a press release issued Wednesday by the OTE.

The incentives granted by the support structures and the investment opportunities in the regions will be presented during these days.

All Tunisians residing abroad can participate online in these days by accessing the link of the event which will be posted soon on the OTE website.

Foreign currency transfers from Tunisians living abroad reached 6.8 billion dinars up to November against about 5 billion dinars in the same period last year.