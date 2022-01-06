Tunisia: Covid-19 - Kébili Reports Total of 95 Infections in Schools Since Start of Academic Year

Tunis/Tunisia — Ninety-five COVID-19 infections have been logged since the start of the academic year among pupils as well as the teaching and school staff compared to 502 in the same period last year, said Head of the School Medicine department at the local health directorate in Kébili Lamjed Kebir.

Figures show 7,595 pupils aged 15 to 17 have been vaccinated since the beginning of the 2021/2022 school year in addition to 1,004 who got jabbed last summer, the official said. 75% of pupils registered on EVAX platform were vaccinated.