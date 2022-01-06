Liberia: Rep. Gray - CDC Will Win 2023 Election

Ruling CDC lawmaker Representative Moses Acarous Gray of Montserrado County District#8, optimistically says come 2023 general and presidential elections the Congress for Democratic Change will win landslide in the first round.

Speaking Tuesday afternoon on the Bumper Show hosted on ELBC, Representative Gray said to defeat the CDC in the upcoming elections, you must have the numbers to do that but the opposition though they are four together, they don't have the numbers to defeat the CDC.

He said by this year, the message will be very clear and that the writings will be on the wall for people to decide.

Gray says because of the greed of the leadership of the opposition Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) they are in political disarray.

He notes that the political marriage amongst members of the opposition CPP will not hold because leaders within the arrangement are seeking selfish interest, rather than the common good of the organization.

It may be recalled that the standard-bearer of the All Liberian Party (ALP) Benoni Urey, a constituent leader of the CPP, accused his colleague of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) Mr. Alexander B. Cummings of altering the framework document of the Collaboration, but Cummings denies.

At the same time, Representative Gray extols the Government of Liberia for its achievements and development as well as efforts being made to sustain the governance process of the country.

He notes that since the CDC-led government came to power, there have been lots of developments, explaining that

when the CDC won the Presidential election in 2017, they ensured that over 3,000 teachers who were not captured on the Ministry of Education payroll during the past administration were included in the system.

He also explains the government ensured that over 3,000 health workers, who were not on payroll during the past administration, have been added to the Ministry of Health payroll, but stop short of commenting on massive corruption and lack of accountability in the administration that has led the United States Government to impose sanctions on three officials, two of them, senators and an ex-passport director.