Liberia: Cummings - Allegations 'Baseless and Useless'

Opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC) standard-bearer Alexander B. Cummings has described the writ of arrest issued against him on the basis of allegations made by opposition All Liberian Party (ALP) political leader Benoni Urey as baseless and unfounded.

After securing a criminal appearance bond to guarantee his release Tuesday, 4 January 2022, Mr. Cummings said the ALP political leader made a big mistake to have gone after him (Cummings).

Speaking to reporters Tuesday at the Monrovia City Court, Temple of Justice, Mr. Cummings extolled the judicial system for the level of independence displayed, expressing confidence that the legal system will prevail.

"Let me say this, the judicial system works today and I am hoping that it will continue to work in the future. I want to appreciate all my supporters and Liberians at large for the support and love shown me today. This is a clear demonstration of their unconditional love toward me," said Mr. Cummings.

Mr. Cummings appeared in Court Tuesday after the Monrovia City Court on Monday, January 3, 2022, issued a writ of arrest against him on the basis of a complaint filed before the court by Mr. Urey of the ALP, alleging forgery and criminal conspiracy.

Mr. Urey's ALP which announced plans to break away from the Collaborating Political Parties that comprise the ANC, ALP, Unity Party (UP) and the Liberty Party (LP), had filed a complaint before the City Court accusing Mr. Cummings of allegedly committing forgery and criminal conspiracy.

The Court subsequently issued the arrest order against Mr. Cummings Monday, 3 January 2022.

Mr. Urey who served as CPP's first chairman has for several months alleged that the ANC's political leader Mr. Cummings tampered with the CPP framework agreement and unlawfully attached his (Mr. Urey's) signature to a photocopy version of what was purported to be an approved version of the CPP framework agreement by all parties in the CPP.

But Mr. Cummings has repeatedly dismissed this allegation and has told the BBC that at no time did he and others conspire to alter the said framework paper.

Additionally, Mr. Cummings told reporters at the City Court Tuesday Mr. Urey's plan to break up the Collaborating Political Parties will not work because Mr. Urey has no point and he will be defeated in accordance with the law.

The former Coca - Cola Executive also expressed disappointment over the alleged refusal of CPP chairman and UP standard-bearer Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai to speak on the current allegation and internal fight within the CPP, particularly between him (Cummings) and Urey.

"I am surprised that the chairman of the CPP, former Vice President Joseph N. Boakai has continued to remain silent and failed to speak out on this allegation and fight that is in the CPP," Mr. Cummings said.

"He continues to say nothing about this. We are not deterred because this fight is about changing Liberia and the system that has taken advantage of the Liberian people," the ANC political leader indicated.

However, sources have informed this paper that the Unity Party wants to stay out of the Cummings legal proceedings.

The source quotes UP chairman Amin Modad that the move by Urey has the propensity of giving Mr. Cummings unnecessary publicity. Mr. Modad was quoted further to have said with criminal cases, it's left with the government to pursue it or not and that if the government doesn't go far with it, it will give Cummings the vindication and popularity he's looking for.

The UP chair continues that the move by Urey will also demonstrate Urey's connection with the CDC and how far he is prepared to go.

This paper gathers from sources that even Musa Dean tried to stop Urey from proceeding with the legal action against Cummings but to no avail.

Moreover, Cummings said he believes that Mr. Urey is going after him (Cummings) because he is an alleged paid agent of the government and they see him as a threat to them.

"The Liberian people will still vote us because we are clean people with good integrity and record. However, what all they are saying, we will make sure we engage with our people," he noted.

Meanwhile, Mr. Cummings was on Tuesday released by the Monrovia City Court on the order of the Solicitor General of Liberia Cllr. Saymah Syrenius Cephus.

Cllr. Cephus ordered that no one should challenge the political leader's criminal appearance bond.

According to Cllr. Cephus, Mr. Cummings is an honorable man and he has no intention to leave the country and should therefore be granted release under section 13.5.

Immediately after the Solicitor General had spoken, Monrovia City Court Magistrate Jomah Jallah ordered Mr. Cummings' release, saying the ANC political leader has fulfilled the requirement to secure his release.

Mr. Cummings, Liberty Party National Chairman Musa Bility, alongside five others, were placed on prisoner bench for over one hour, awaiting Magistrate Jallah to proceed with the case.

The grounds of the Temple of Justice were a scene of attraction when members of ANC and LP arrived there to show solidarity and chanted slogans.