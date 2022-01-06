Liberia: Cllr. Gongloe - CPP Breakup Not a Surprise

Presidential aspirant Cllr. Tiawan S. Gongloe, says he is not surprised at the current tension and gradual breakaway of the [All Liberian Party (ALP)] from the opposition Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) because Liberian oppositions do not have a history of uniting to win an election.

Speaking on the Truth FM Breakfast Show Tuesday, 4 January 2022, the Liberian human rights lawyer said the break up within the CPP is only a surprise to Liberians who are new to the political history of political parties in the country.

"When CPP started, I told them that they are not going [anywhere] because there is no history of Liberian opposition uniting to win [an] election," said Cllr. Gongloe.

"Oppositions are always united after [an] election, not before the election. No history has shown in this country of opposition uniting before election. Because we are not united, therefore, I am not surprised at them," Cllr. Gongloe noted.

He argued that Liberia has never had a united opposition in 1985 because all the politicians that participated in the election were claiming to be the winner.

Given the division among the oppositions, Cllr. Gongloe said they provided the space for the late President Samuel K. Doe to emerge victorious.

Cllr. Gongloe believes that if the opposition community in the past could not hold, it will be difficult for the current opposition to be united before the conduct of an election.

He said he is concerned about the disunity and breakup in the CPP because he wants a strong political system and vibrant political party participation that will give Liberian people the space to choose their leader.

"I am not equally satisfied with what is going on in the CPP, but I am not surprised at their breakup. This will make me not see the strong political system I envisioned. I just don't want to focus on the opposition but the government that has the power to transform the country, but failed to do so," said Cllr. Gongloe.

At the same time Cllr. Gongloe debunked a claim that the CPP's gradual breakup will give President George Manneh Weah a re-election advantage in 2023.

Gongloe insisted that President Weah will not get re-elected in 2023 because the reality on the ground shows that the Liberian people are desiring a change and therefore, they will vote for change.

He explained that the bread and butter issue of the country still remains a major challenge, and life is very difficult for Liberians.

"What I want to say here is that I will not be a greedy president who will want all for myself and forget about the plight of the Liberian people," said Cllr. Gongloe.