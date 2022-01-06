Liberia: Jeety Gives Emergency Food Response

Indian businessman and philanthropist Mr. Upjit Singh Sachedeva (Mr. Jeety) and his Jeety Trading Corporation, on Tuesday, responded to a request made by the prison authorities at the Monrovia Central Prison (MPC) for emergency supply of hot cooked food including cake and rice.

The appeal for an extended feeding of inmates at MCP came just after Mr. Jeety and his team recently carried out their routine cooked food distribution exercise for the prison population during the Christmas and New Year festivities.

The feeding exercise was carried out Tuesday, 4 January 2022.

Mr. Jeety sees inmates as a special category of people with a need for food assistance especially since they are confined in custody and are unable to fend for themselves while in detention.

Prior to the food delivery earlier on Tuesday, Col. Varney Lake, Monrovia Central Prison Superintendent, said the prison authorities held discussion with Mr. Jeety and he was in the process of putting smiles on the faces of the inmates.

He said the prison facility was supplied with rice for September to December 2021 but explained that the prison population increased and so the food was consumed.

Col. Lake noted that initially they used to cook 16 to 17 bags of rice, but by November and December, they began cooking 20 bags and up to 22 bags of rice due to the prison population.

Having exhausted the quantity of rice that was supplied, Col. Lake indicated that they had to ask Mr. Jeety to feed the inmates for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, which the Indian businessman and philanthropist did.

Additionally, Col. Lake said President George Manneh Weah also made available 100 bags of rice as a gift to help feed the inmates at the Monrovia Central Prison.

He revealed that the Monrovia Central Prison on Monday honored a court release order and released seven inmates out of a total of 1,386 inmates that were being held there.