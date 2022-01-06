Africa: Totalenergies AFCON 2021 - Top Stars Figure in Squads Lists

Egypt

Egypt's Portuguese coach, Carlos Queiroz, had earlier announced the final list of players that will participate at the TotalEnergies AFCON in Cameroon. The Pharaohs squad has 25 players, led by Liverpool star Mohamed Salah. There was a return call for Mahmoud Hassan "Trezeguet" of Aston Villa player, after a long period of absence due to knee injury. Egypt plays in Group D alongside Nigeria, Sudan and Guinea Bissau. The Pharaohs will start their campaign against Nigeria on January 11th.

Tunisia

The Carthage Eagles squad included 28 players, and the most prominent absentees were Ferjani Sassi of Qatari side Al Duhail, and Al-Moez Hassan, Club Africain goalkeeper, in addition to Saudi Abha midfielder Saad Beguir and Pyramids of Egypt forward Fakhredine bin Youssef. There was a place for Arsenal young defender Omar Rekik, and young Manchester United star Hannibal Mjebri, who excelled with Carthage Eagles the recently concluded FIFA Arab Cup. The Carthage Eagles will play in Group F along with Mali, Mauritania and Gambia.

Algeria

The current African champions have a strong team. Coach Djamel Belmadi's final list includes 28 players, led by the English Premier League stars Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City and Said Benrahma of West Ham, as well as the best player in the FIFA Arab Cup, Yassine Brahimi, and best goalkeeper Rais Mbolhi. Algeria will play in Group E alongside Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea and Sierra Leone.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon Africa Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Guinea Bissau

Guinea Bissau has a list of 24 players for the AFCON campaign. The coach Basiro Candé declared his side's objective is to qualify for the first time to the second round. On the list Candé included three veterans who played for Djurtus in Gabon 2017 and Egypt 2019. They are goalkeeper Jonas Mendes, and forwards Piquete Djassi Silva and Frédéric Mendy. The squad also included Moreto Cassama, midfielder of Stade Reims (France) and Djurtus future star. Guinea-Bissau will play against Egypt, Nigeria and Sudan.

Equatorial Guinea

A group of 28 players will represent take part in Nzalang Nacional third appearance at the African football jamboree. Coach Juan Micha Obiang has included experienced players like goalkeeper Jesus Owono, Iban Salavador Edu and Emilio Nsue Lopez. The most notable absence is Pedro Obiang. The Sassuolo midfielder is away since last August due to myocarditis. Equatorial Guinea is in Group E with Algeria, Sierra Leone and Côte d'Ivoire.

Côte d'Ivoire

Côte d'Ivoire coach Patrice Beaumelle submitted a list of 28 players Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha is back in the list after missing the last two rounds of the World Cup qualifiers last month. Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe also made the final list of players. Teenager Amad Diallo failed to make the cut while experienced winger Gervinho Kouassi has been ruled out because of an injury. Ajax star and UEFA Champions League leading top scorer Sebastien Haller made the Elephants squad for the Africa's biggest football competition. Côte d'Ivoire will tackle Equatorial Guinea, Sierra Leone and Algeria.