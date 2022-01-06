Cameroon: Nsimalen Airport - Renovated Lounges Inaugurated

The Minister of Transport was at the Nsimalen Airport yesterday to receive the new infrastructure.

The Yaounde Nsimalen International Airport was a centre of attraction yesterday January 4, 2022. The event was an official ceremony to receive three newly renovated lounges at the airport earmarked for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. The visit marked the last official mission to evaluate the level of preparedness in the four airports that will welcome delegations for the AFCON. The ceremony was presided over by the Minister of Transport, Jean Ernest Masena Ngalle Bibehe. On arrival, the Minister was received by the officials of ADC at the departure entrance of the airport. The Minister had a guided tour of the three renovated salons notably Afamba, Mefou and Gold.

Speaking at the occasion, Minister Ngalle Bibehe expressed satisfaction with the work that has been done at the airport. He appreciated the collaboration with ADC and partners for the quality of work in all the four airports that have been transformed to international standards. The Director of ADC, Thomas Owona Assoumou, said the salons have been renovated according to international standards. He called on the users to contribute in the payments of fees from the services. He explained that renovations have been made at the level of services that is from arrival of passengers to their departure. He said ten years after the renovation, the three salons had become archaic and needed to meet up with international standards.

Yesterday's mission was equally aimed at evaluating the conditions of reception at the airports as they await the arrival of delegations for the TotalEnergies AFCON. Minister Jean Ernest Masena Ngalle Bibehe went further to cut the symbolic ribbon in to the renovated lounges. The three salons will contribute in making passengers feel at ease whether they are leaving or coming into the country. The salons are situated near the boarding gate and they offer multitudes of services. The event took place in the presence of the authorities of the Centre Region, Mefou and Afamba Division, the President of FECAFOOT Samuel Eto'o and other invitees.