Tunisia: Call for Applications Launched for Women Business Leaders

Tunis/Tunisia — A call for applications was launched Wednesday by the Exports Promotion Centre (French: CEPEX) and the National Chamber of Women Entrepreneurs (Frencg: CNFCE) for Tunisian women business leaders as part of the 2nd phase of the Promotion of Export Activities to New Markets in Sub-Saharan Africa Project (PEMA II).

The goal is to create export consortia, with each made up of companies run by women, so as to gain a better foothold in international markets and tap into the potential of markets of Sub-Sahara Africa.

Four consortia will be created following the selection of 80 companies. Female business managers will attend webinars and workshops to build their skills.

The training programme is designed to foster networking of Tunisian women entrepreneurs and the sharing of knowledge and experiences and ease access to new markets in sub-Saharan Africa.

Women who will take part in this programme need to be managers or directors of Tunisian firms with at least 2 years of activity and 6 to 199 employees. At least one export operation over the past three years (2018-2019-2020) is required or the intention to export in the next 12 months.

An average annual turnover of 150,000 dinars over the last three years and 10% representing the export turnover are another requisite condition in addition to activity in textiles and clothing, information and communication technologies, consulting , education and training services, agriculture and Agrifood sector, handicrafts, cosmetics, health and energy and sustainable development.