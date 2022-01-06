Tunisia: 'Bhiri On Hunger Strike, His Health Condition Is Critical'- Lawyers

5 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — "Ennahdha vice-president and MP Noureddine Bhiri has started a hunger strike and his health condition is critical," his defence lawyers team said on Wednesday.

"Noureddine Bhiri had to start a hunger strike and stopped eating, drinking and taking his medication," former leader in Ennahdha Samir Dilou and member of the defence team said in a press conference at the headquarters of the Bar association in Tunis.

All those who contributed to his abduction and detention in an unknown location are responsible for the deterioration of Bhiri's health," Dilou said.

Bhiri's defence team "would like to inform the public opinion and national and international human rights organisations that Bhiri is currently between life and death."

Ennahdha Movement, for its part, issued a statement Wednesday, saying "President of the Republic Kais Saied and Interior Minister Taoufi Charfeddine are to be held accountable for the physical integrity of Noureddine Bhiri," adding their motives to arrest Bhiri were "false."

Ennahdha said "Noureddine Bhiri was the victim of abduction and enforced disappearance, without a judicial decision and outside the law. The party said its leader is facing false accusations and demanded "his immediate release before his condition further deteriorates."

Bhiri's defence lawyers on Monday announced filing a number of complaints about the "abduction" of their client, including one against the President of the Republic and the Minister of the Interior.

