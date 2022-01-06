Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Thirty-three patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers and Testing Stations in the Central and Southern Regions.

Out of these, twenty-seven patients are from Quarantine Centers (3) and Testing Stations (24) in Asmara, Central Region. Six patients are from Testing Stations in Dubarwa (4) and Mendefera (2); Southern Region.

On the other hand, twenty-two patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central (15) and Southern (7) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities. Sadly, 75 years old patient in the Southern Region has passed away due to the pandemic.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 7,841 while the number of deaths has risen to 78.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 8,161.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

05 January 2022