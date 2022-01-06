Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Endorses 'Sham' Zanu-PF Elections

ZANU PF leader, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has endorsed the ruling party's internal election results without any changes to preliminary results announced earlier, despite the polls having been marred by violence and allegations of rigging.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting by the politburo on Wednesday, Zanu PF national political commissar Mike Bimha said complaints about violence and irregularities raised regarding the elections did not affect the results.

The elections were blemished by chaos and massive rigging especially in Harare, where Goodwills Masimirembwa won, Mashonaland Central which was taken by Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembel and Manicaland province which was won by Mike Madiro.

In those volatile provinces, party members have since threatened to vote for the opposition MDC Alliance in the 2023 general election as a way of demonstrating their disgruntlements over widespread rigging.

"Those complaints did not affect the results that were announced last week. Main issues involved violence here and there but investigations are on-going and disciplinary action will be taken where it is due," Bimha said.

"Most complaints were in such a way that they did affect the results that we announced today. As a party, we will listen to every complainant and make sure each issue is investigated to the fullest," Bimha said.

Bimha also said Zanu PF was expecting the same teams that were supervising the elections to go to the provinces.

"If you recall in our last brief here, we indicated that all the provincial structures were dissolved, so the various teams and the politburo members were now in charge in the provinces and as these same teams will go back to the provinces in order to give back authority to the elected officials. They will oversee the handover of provinces to the new elected executives," Bimha said.

Zanu PF secretary for information Chris Mutsvangwa said the results were final and there would be no changes.

"Those results deliberated by the politburo will not be changed. We are organised as Zanu PF and we plan strategically. This result is coming from the president (Emmerson Mnangagwa) himself and will therefore not change," Mutsvangwa said.