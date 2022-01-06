Nigeria: Training of Police Recruits Begin January 10

The training of the newly recruited personnel of the Nigeria police force will commence on January 10, 2022.

This was revealed by the inspector-general of police, IGP Alkali Baba while meeting with police training commanders in Abuja, yesterday.

Speaking at the meeting, the IGP said, "Training and human capacity enhancement are fundamental determinants of the level of efficiency of any organisation. Indeed, as often said, no organisation can perform above the capacity of its human assets. This explains why most institutions invest heavily in quality training of their personnel.

"The need for quality manpower is even more essential for an institution as critical to national security as the Nigeria Police and the responsibility for this process falls squarely on the knowledge, patriotism, sense of dedication and discipline of commandants and other instructors of the Police Training Institutions where the basic training of our recruit constables will hold."

The import of this is that all eyes of the Force and that of the entire citizens of the country at large will, over the next few months of the training, be on you and your respective instructors.

"It is for this reason that I found it important to summon this meeting with a view to sharing my expectations with you, and engaging you directly towards setting training standards, agenda, and anticipated outcomes for the 2020/2021 recruit trainees that will be under your professional tutelage.

"For this purpose, the recruit training for the 2020/2021 phase of the Nigeria Police Recruitment exercise will commence on 10 January, 2022. It will hold in the four premier police colleges in Lagos, Kaduna, Maiduguri and Oji River, as well as in 12 other police training institutions spread across the country."

The police boss also said the current recruitment exercise has been well articulated in an all-inclusive and all-stakeholders process which involved the Police Service Commission, the Ministry of Police Affairs as well as other strategic relevant stakeholders.

He also said the recruits are not to pay anything as adequate provisions have been made by the federal government for the welfare of the recruits and the staff of the training colleges.