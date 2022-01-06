South Africa: How Jacob Zuma and His Dodgy Friends Captured the SA Revenue Service

analysis

Former president Jacob Zuma took a special interest in breaking SARS, the Zondo Commission found. He colluded with his henchman Tom Moyane and foreign consulting firm Bain & Company to subvert and realign the revenue service for their own purpose.

In the run-up to 2014, as Jacob Zuma prepared to enter his second term as president of South Africa, he was swatting away the SA Revenue Service's (SARS') irritating and persistent interest in his tax affairs. Ivan Pillay, the deputy commissioner of SARS, on several occasions attempted -- in the most courteous, delicate ways possible -- to get the delinquent president to regularise his tax affairs. Pillay's attempts were consistently met with silence, excuses or delays, sources recount.

At the same time, SARS investigators were also circling Zuma's son Edward's tobacco interests and his friends' various nefarious businesses.

These were not coordinated attacks on Zuma by SARS, a source with intimate knowledge said, but rather, with the benefit of hindsight, the uncovering of the ever-expanding Zuma network that could not remain hidden any longer.

