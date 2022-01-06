Nigeria: It's Clear, APC Won't Hold Convention in February

It became obvious yesterday that the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) will not hold its national convention billed to produce its national chairman and members of the National Working Committee (NWC) in February.

Findings by LEADERSHIP revealed that the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) chaired by Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, may have decided to postpone the national convention due to pending issues, including the ongoing reconciliation process carried out by the national reconciliation committee chaired by for Nasarawa State governor, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

It was also gathered that the party leadership feels it is inappropriate to hold the national convention when the party's membership register is yet to be ratified at the national level after the nationwide registration and revalidation exercise said to have brought the number of party members to over 40 million .

Following the dissolution of the APC's National Working Committee (NWC) headed by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in 2020, Governor Buni was unanimously nominated and endorsed by the party's top echelon to chair the national caretaker committee.

His tenure has been extended severally, a move some members of the party say is helping in building a formidable structure for the 2023 general elections.

Indicating that the governing party was poised to elect new NWC members, the chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) and Kebbi State governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, had after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari last year announced that the APC's national convention will hold in February.

ng the announcement, about nine persons indicated interest to contest for the national chairman of the APC, with majority from the North Central region.

But about a month and two weeks after Bagudu announced that February was the date for the convention, the Buni-led caretaker committee is yet to announce a date for the exercise.

LEADERSHIP reports that forms have not been printed for aspirants to purchase and notify their supporters, even as there are no plans to convey delegates from the 36 states to Abuja for the convention.

A source close to the caretaker committee told our correspondent that the national convention would not hold next month "because the reconciliation process to address grievances arising from the state congresses is yet to be concluded.

"The national leadership of the party has not ratified the membership register after the registration and revalidation exercise held across the states, and there is no way the convention will hold without the ratification of the party's membership register," the source who did not want his in print said.

Also, based on the provision in the Electoral Act 2014 (as amended) all political parties are expected to notify the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) 30 days before the conduct of a convention to enable the electoral body to monitor the exercise.

Another source in the party however confided in this paper that APC is yet to send the notification, which used to take the form of a formal letter and an advertorial in newspapers, to INEC and there is no sign it would do so as the timeline to give such a notice expires this Friday.

"I can tell you very clearly that the convention can't hold this February because INEC has not been notified. No advert has been placed and no forms for the aspirants to purchase. Even if they were ready for the February convention, Friday is the last day they can communicate to INEC.

"The caretaker committee has not even started meeting concerning the convention. Also, after their meeting, they will have to meet the leader of the party, President Muhammadu Buhari, to look at the date. If he is comfortable, the committee can now notify INEC and do other preparations.

"With all that, I don't see these meetings happening this week. So, the convention cannot be held by February because we need to give INEC a 30-day notice."

On the plan by some members of the party to push for a consensus candidate ratified, another party chieftain told LEADERSHIP that the party may opt for a consensus

He said, "Yes, I can tell you that there are options for consensus and some members of the party are suggesting that, which we believe will cut cost and save the party from crisis that could affect not only the party, but the nation's polity. Consensus for the office of the national chairman is being considered and we think it is the best option".

Also, a reliable security source monitoring political activities told LEADERSHIP that based on the intelligence they have gathered, they will advise the APC leadership to go for a consensus candidate.

The source said since the nation is about to enter another political dispensation, efforts must be put in place to ensure the country is peaceful.

"The various reports we have gathered favour consensus candidate. We don't have business in politics but we just have to ensure that things are done in such a way that would not cause crisis. That is our concern," the security agent said.

Meanwhile, some party stakeholders have warned against stampeding the APC to conduct a national convention to produce a national chairman and members of the NWC in a hurry.

Reacting to the delay by the Buni-led caretaker committee to organise a convention, the pioneer deputy national chairman of the APC (North East), Dr Umar Duhu, urged Nigerians to be patient, saying the Buni-led caretaker committee will deliver.

He stated: "I am of the opinion that Nigerians should be a little patient. APC members should be patient and give Mai Mala Buni the confidence he deserves so that he can conduct the two conventions at the same time.

"This will help us to cut cost because the IMF projected that Nigeria is going to have double digit inflation in 2022. That means Nigeria has to be very meticulous and very calculative in terms of spending its resources.

"So, we should not allow resources to waste by bringing about 4,000 delegates to Abuja in February and in June, we will also bring delegates for convention for the election of the presidential candidate. More money will be spent in bring delegates. It really did not make sense".

On the clamour for a consensus candidate to emerge for the office of the national chairman of the party, Duhu said consensus is not a bad idea since it is democratic.

"Consensus is not bad. It is democratic. But that those not mean you just take one person as a consensus candidate and you say 'to hell with others'. No; consensus entails the aspirants talking to themselves, party talking to them, and the leader of the party who is Mr President talking to them. We are lucky the APC produced the president of this country. So he can talk to the aspirants to pick a particular candidate from a particular place of the country so that we can have a balance.

"Wherever the president comes from, the national chairman of the party should not come from that area. We have zones in the country that we can zone the positions to so that we can have a fair balance to the extent that it will not cause rancour within the party.

On complaint that the party is yet to print forms for aspirants to purchase, Duhu said, "People should know that Mai Mala Buni does not force himself to be APC caretaker committee chairman because he has work to do in Yobe.

"Governor Buni is only there holding forth for us so that every member enjoys the party. That is the understanding of bringing Mai Mala Buni into the desk of the APC national chairman. Printing of forms or not printing of forms is not our responsibility. There are so many printing presses and if you ask them to print the form within 24 hours they will get the job done.

"So, we just have to agree we need to have a convention. The details should be communicated to the president and he has to agree. The problem we have is the communication to INEC because it is not a day's job. You can't just say 'hey, let's communicate to INEC'. No. So, as it is now, there is no issue of extending the caretaker committee's tenure. It's about fixing the date for the convention."

Also a member of the APC in the FCT, Al-Ameen Muhammad, warned against holding the national convention, saying Governor Buni's optimism for the party lies in the ability of the party to unite its members and approach the convention with a united front.

He said, "The party's dream to remain Nigeria's leading party is being re-engineered by some stakeholders who are vehemently warning against rushing the party into a convention with a divided house. Some of the stakeholders argued that it will be a political suicide for the APC to approach the convention when it is yet to settle the squabbles in Kano, Zamfara, Anambra, Ogun, Oyo and Akwa Inom among others.

"Yes, the political fortunes of APC might have increased tremendously with the high profile defections of three sitting governors of Ebonyi state Mr Dave Umahi, Cross River State Prof. Ben Ayade and Zamfara state Alh. Bello Muatwali along with hundreds of thousands of their followers from the Peoples Democratic Party to the APC.

"But like its symbol, the broom, APC must be united to sweep itself into another term of office and perhaps beyond. The APC now boasts of over 40 Million members capable of winning elections in all National elections.

"The party under the Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee conducted membership registration and revalidation exercise, surpassing PDP's attempt in 2005 that was botched and inconclusive.

"Many chieftains have already settled for the party to shift the convention to have adequate time for an acceptable and successful convention that would be a springboard for the party's victory in 2023.

"The Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Reconciliation Committee should hasten the reconciliation of all aggrieved members and groups for the party to conduct the convention. The committee must convince members who took the party to court to withdraw such cases to pave way for a successful convention. It is obvious that until reconciliations are achieved for the convention to hold without any threat, the convention will be a building founded on loose sand."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Party National Leadership Reconciles Governor Yahaya, Sen Goje

The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) met has ended the political feud between Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, and Senator Danjuma Goje.

The governor and Goje were reconciled at an enlarged meeting of the party's national reconciliation committee chaired by the national chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, and other party bigwigs, including former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, Senators and former governors, among others.

A statement by his director-general of Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Mohammed, quoted Governor Buni as saying the successful reconciliation has further stamped the authority of the party in Gombe State.

Expressing delight with the resolution of the differences between the two party chieftains, Buni said, "The party will continue to explore and exploit ways of resolving differences among stakeholders amicably across the country for a united front ahead of the 2023 general elections.

"I am indeed very happy with this development and this style would be replicated to solve the problems in other states".

He commended the national reconciliation committee under the leadership of Senator Adamu and the commitment of its members to settling differences among party stakeholders.

He also commended Governor Yahaya and Senator Goje for placing the party's interest and that of Gombe State over and above personal interests, even as he urged supporters of Yahaya and Goje to help cement the relationship.

"You should contribute to cementing a healthy relationship between the two leaders in the interest of the party," Buni stated.

Confirming the development, director-general, Press Affairs to the Gombe governor, Ismaila Uba Misilli, noted in a statement that at the meeting held at the residence of the former governor of Nasarawa State and chairman of the APC reconciliation committee, Sen Abdullahi Adamu, said both Governor Inuwa Yahaya and Senator Danjuma Goje were given opportunity to present their respective positions on the seeming misunderstanding and conflict in the state chapter of the party.

"A robust discussion was held, with a view to unraveling what the problems are, and how best to proffer solutions and resolve the differences as well as cement all cracks within the party in the State ahead of the national convention and preparatory to the 2023 general elections," Misilli stated.