Tanzania: Mwinyi Tasks Envoys to Market Tanzania Abroad

ZANZIBAR President Hussein Mwinyi has reiterated his call to the recently appointed ambassadors representing Tanzania in foreign countries to give prior- ity to the economic diplomacy policy.

Dr Mwinyi on Wednesday met the newly-appointed ambassadors at the Isles State House, charging the envoys to work harder for the country's development.

He also tasked them to vigorously promote the interests of Tanzania abroad, which include wooing investors to invest in industries, services and tourism under the blue economy policy.

"Economic diplomacy should remain one of your priority areas to represent us abroad because we need to grow economically by having more investors and tourists in the country," Dr Mwinyi said.

The envoys include Mr Pereira Ame Silima, who has been posted to the Republic of Comoros; Mr Said Shaib Mussa (Kuwait), Mr Fredrick Ibrahim Kibuta (Russia), Professor Adelardus Kilangi (Brazil), Mr Alex Gabriel Kalua (Israel) and Mr Said Juma Mshana to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

During the talks, he reminded the envoys that economic diplomacy policy is currently the focus of the country, so it is important that they work on it.

The meeting was also an opportunity for President Mwinyi to explain how his government has set its strategies for economic growth based on vision 2050 and the blue economy. "

Tourism industry is one of the priority sectors under the blue economy policy, therefore, do your best to promote Zanzibar tourism in the countries you have been posted," the president said.

Dr Mwinyi also emphasised that the ambassadors should woo investors in fisheries, oil and natural gas, seaweed farming and seaports development, arguing that if the sea was well utilised, significant development progress would be attained.

He also mentioned the need to strengthen relations with Brazil because the country has made great strides in the technology sector, so it is important to invite investors from that Southern American nation, while emphasising on the need to further strengthen relations with Kuwait and Comoros.

Dr Mwinyi mentioned the importance of each country to Tanzania: Russia as a major tourism partner; DRC importingseafood; and Israel as a success partner in the agricultural sector.

The envoys assured Presi- dent Mwinyi that they will work on his instructions and advice and that they are hopeful they will execute their duties well.

Prior to meeting the ambassadors, President Mwinyi held talks with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) delegation led by Ms Christine Musisi, who agreed to send a team of experts from UNDP to work with the government in finding the best way to implement development pro- grams based on blue economy.

According to a press state- ment from the State House, the UNDP experts will have the opportunity to help the government plan its development strategies along with monitoring implementation in priority areas.