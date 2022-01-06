Africa: Burkina Faso - Stallions Back to Business

5 January 2022
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

After missing the last edition in Egypt, Burkina Faso Stallions are back in the TotalEnergies AFCON 2021.

Nickname: The Stallions

Participation No. 12

Records: Runners up (2013)

Qualifiers:

Burkina Faso 0-0 Uganda

South Sudan 1-2 Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso 3-1 Malawi

Malawi 0-0 Burkina Faso

Uganda 0-0 Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso 1-0 South Sudan

Coach: Kamou Malo

Country: Burkina Faso

Date of Birth: 29.09.1963

"Our team is one of the dark horses. We have a young but very talented a squad. An ambitious group of players with great solidarity and unity. Taking these values into consideration, we can cause surprises."

Squad

TotalEnergies AFCON 2021 - BURKINA FASO [PDF]

Players to watch:

Issoufou Dayo (30) Defender, RS Berkane (Morocco)

Bertrand Traoré (26) Forward, Aston Villa (England)

Abdoul Fessal Tapsoba (20) Forward, Standard Liege (Belgium)

