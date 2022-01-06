Africa: Burkina Faso - Stallions Back to Business

After missing the last edition in Egypt, Burkina Faso Stallions are back in the TotalEnergies AFCON 2021.
Nickname: The Stallions
Participation No. 12
Records: Runners up (2013)
Qualifiers:
Burkina Faso 0-0 Uganda
South Sudan 1-2 Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso 3-1 Malawi
Malawi 0-0 Burkina Faso
Uganda 0-0 Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso 1-0 South Sudan
Coach: Kamou Malo
Country: Burkina Faso
Date of Birth: 29.09.1963
"Our team is one of the dark horses. We have a young but very talented a squad. An ambitious group of players with great solidarity and unity. Taking these values into consideration, we can cause surprises."
Squad
TotalEnergies AFCON 2021 - BURKINA FASO [PDF]
Players to watch:
Issoufou Dayo (30) Defender, RS Berkane (Morocco)
Bertrand Traoré (26) Forward, Aston Villa (England)
Abdoul Fessal Tapsoba (20) Forward, Standard Liege (Belgium)