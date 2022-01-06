Africa: Cape Verde - Challenging Blue Sharks Hope for More

After reaching the quarterfinals in their AFCON debut back in 2013, Cape Verde's Blue Sharks enter the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations hoping for a similar feat, or maybe even better.
Nickname: Blue Sharks
Participation No. 3
Records: Quarterfinals (2013)
Qualifiers:
Cameroon 0-0 Cape Verde
Cape Verde 2-2 Mozambique
Cape Verde 0-0 Rwanda
Rwanda 0-0 Cape Verde
Cape Verde 3-1 Cameroon
Mozambique 0-1 Cape Verde
Coach: Pedro Leitão Brito "Bubista"
Country: Cape Verde
Date of Birth: 06.01.1970
"Our ambition is to grow as a team during the competition. We want and need to pass the group stages. We have the utmost respect for our opponents, but we will fight to the limit."
Squad
TotalEnergies AFCON 2021 - CAPE VERDE [PDF]
Players to watch:
Ryan Isaac Mendes da Graça (31) Forward, Al Nasr (UAE)
Garry Mendes Rodrigues (31) Forward, Olympiacos (Greece)
Marco Soares (37) Midfielder, Arouca (Portugal)