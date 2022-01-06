Africa: Cape Verde - Challenging Blue Sharks Hope for More

5 January 2022
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

After reaching the quarterfinals in their AFCON debut back in 2013, Cape Verde's Blue Sharks enter the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations hoping for a similar feat, or maybe even better.

Nickname: Blue Sharks

Participation No. 3

Records: Quarterfinals (2013)

Qualifiers:

Cameroon 0-0 Cape Verde

Cape Verde 2-2 Mozambique

Cape Verde 0-0 Rwanda

Rwanda 0-0 Cape Verde

Cape Verde 3-1 Cameroon

Mozambique 0-1 Cape Verde

Coach: Pedro Leitão Brito "Bubista"

Country: Cape Verde

Date of Birth: 06.01.1970

"Our ambition is to grow as a team during the competition. We want and need to pass the group stages. We have the utmost respect for our opponents, but we will fight to the limit."

Squad

TotalEnergies AFCON 2021 - CAPE VERDE [PDF]

Players to watch:

Ryan Isaac Mendes da Graça (31) Forward, Al Nasr (UAE)

Garry Mendes Rodrigues (31) Forward, Olympiacos (Greece)

Marco Soares (37) Midfielder, Arouca (Portugal)

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X