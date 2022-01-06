Africa: Ethiopia - Bringing the Good Days Back

5 January 2022
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Ethiopia was one of the AFCON founding teams back in 1957. After 9 years away from the continent's showpiece, the Walia Ibex are back to the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations.

Nickname: Walias

Participation No. 11

Records: Champions (1962)

Qualifiers:

Madagascar 1-0 Ethiopia

Ethiopia 2-1 Cote d'Ivoire

Niger 1-0 Ethiopia

Ethiopia 3-0 Niger

Ethiopia 4-0 Madagascar

Cote d'Ivoire 3-1 Ethiopia

Coach: Wubetu Abate

Country: Ethiopia

Date of Birth: 20.08.1966

"We are in a tough group including hosts Cameroon. We are coming to the tournament aiming to qualify to next stage and to go to as far as we can. Almost 99% of our squad is based in the local league but mostly they are young and promising."

Squad

Players to watch:

Abubeker Nassir (21) Forward, Ethiopian Coffee (Ethiopia)

Getaneh Kebede (29) Forward, Wolkite Ketema (Ethiopia)

Surafel Dagnachew (24) Midfielder, Fasil Kenema (Ethiopia)

