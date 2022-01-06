Africa: Cameroon - the Hosts' High Hopes

Five-time Champions Cameroon are looking for new glory when they enter the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2021 as hosts.
Nickname: Indomitable Lions
Participation No. 20
Records: Champions (1984, 1988, 2000, 2002, 2017)
Qualifiers: (Though Cameroon had automatic qualification for the tournament being the host, they participated in the qualifiers).
Cameroon 0-0 Cape Verde
Rwanda 0-1 Cameroon
Cameroon 4-1 Mozambique
Mozambique 0-2 Cameroon
Cape Verde 3-1 Cameroon
Cameroon 0-0 Rwanda
Coach: António "Toni" Conceiçao
Country: Portugal
Date of Birth: 06.12.1961
"I believe we have to think positively. We need to work hard and be up to our responsibility to bring back the good days of Cameroonian football.
Players to watch:
Zambo Anguissa (26) Midfielder, Napoli (Italy)
Vincent Aboubakar (29) Forward, Al-Nassr (Saudi Arabia)
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (32) Forward, Bayern Munich (Germany)