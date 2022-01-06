Africa: Cameroon - the Hosts' High Hopes

5 January 2022
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Five-time Champions Cameroon are looking for new glory when they enter the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2021 as hosts.

Nickname: Indomitable Lions

Participation No. 20

Records: Champions (1984, 1988, 2000, 2002, 2017)

Qualifiers: (Though Cameroon had automatic qualification for the tournament being the host, they participated in the qualifiers).

Cameroon 0-0 Cape Verde

Rwanda 0-1 Cameroon

Cameroon 4-1 Mozambique

Mozambique 0-2 Cameroon

Cape Verde 3-1 Cameroon

Cameroon 0-0 Rwanda

Coach: António "Toni" Conceiçao

Country: Portugal

Date of Birth: 06.12.1961

"I believe we have to think positively. We need to work hard and be up to our responsibility to bring back the good days of Cameroonian football.

Players to watch:

Zambo Anguissa (26) Midfielder, Napoli (Italy)

Vincent Aboubakar (29) Forward, Al-Nassr (Saudi Arabia)

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (32) Forward, Bayern Munich (Germany)

