South Africa: ConCourt Gets Hammered - Has Zondo's First Report Triggered the Start of a New Insurrection Attempt?

Questions are being raised after the Constitutional Court was attacked by a hammer-wielding man just days after fire destroyed much of the parliamentary precinct.

The release of the take-no-prisoners first part of the Commission of Inquiry Report into State Capture has raised political temperatures, coming on the same day as an extraordinary attack on the Constitutional Court.

A 36-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday after using a hammer to smash windows at the Constitutional Court. Police fired a warning shot after he ignored their warnings to stop what he was doing.

Condemning the act of vandalism, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said that any person who attacks the Constitutional Court -- "or any other of our democratic institutions for that matter, is attacking democracy and what it represents".

An organisation aligned to the RET faction of the governing ANC, Democracy in Action, failed to prevent the release of the Zondo report after seeking an urgent interdict on Tuesday. Judge Avrielle Maier-Frawley struck down the application. The organisation argued that President Cyril Ramaphosa might be implicated and that custodianship of the report should instead lie with Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

