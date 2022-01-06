South Africa: ConCourt Gets Hammered - Has Zondo's First Report Triggered the Start of a New Insurrection Attempt?

5 January 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

Questions are being raised after the Constitutional Court was attacked by a hammer-wielding man just days after fire destroyed much of the parliamentary precinct.

The release of the take-no-prisoners first part of the Commission of Inquiry Report into State Capture has raised political temperatures, coming on the same day as an extraordinary attack on the Constitutional Court.

A 36-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday after using a hammer to smash windows at the Constitutional Court. Police fired a warning shot after he ignored their warnings to stop what he was doing.

Condemning the act of vandalism, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said that any person who attacks the Constitutional Court -- "or any other of our democratic institutions for that matter, is attacking democracy and what it represents".

An organisation aligned to the RET faction of the governing ANC, Democracy in Action, failed to prevent the release of the Zondo report after seeking an urgent interdict on Tuesday. Judge Avrielle Maier-Frawley struck down the application. The organisation argued that President Cyril Ramaphosa might be implicated and that custodianship of the report should instead lie with Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Judicial Commission of Inqu...

A devastating fire at Parliament...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X