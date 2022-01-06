Tanzania: Building Result-Oriented Team - Why Pundits Back Samia

POLITICAL analysts have backed President Samia Suluhu Hassan's plan to reshuffle her appointees for the sake of speeding up development in the country.

They argued that the move will bring on board committed and determined lieutenants to effectively execute the country's development strategies and agenda.

The analysts also believe that the reshuffle was crucial for the greater interest of the country, because those who will be appointed will have to work diligently without discouraging the vision of their boss.

They insisted that the country needs leaders who are helpful to the president in bringing development.

They further said that since the president has powers to hire and fire according to her vision, then she can always do so whenever there is need to take such action for the greater interest of the country.

On Tuesday, President Samia hinted her plans to reshuffle a list of her appointees, for which she said she will sideline members who are aspiring for the 2025 General Elections.

"This reshuffle will provide room for those aspiring to go for the 2025 General Elections to get enough time to organize themselves.

I want to have a team that will support the government," Samia said.

The President was speaking during a meeting held to review progress in implementation of projects financed by the 1.3tr/- loan under Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Speaking to the 'Daily News' on Thursday a political analyst, Jerum Kilumile supported President Samia's plan, saying this will enable her to effectively execute her development strategy.

Mr Kilumile, who is an Assistant Lecturer at the Mzumbe University, Morogoro said for presidential subordinates to survive in the current administration, they have to work on the directives of the appointing authority.

He asked the appointees to work hard in their dockets, putting forward national interest, delivering to the maximum expectations of Tanzanians in line with fulfilling development agenda.

He was optimistic that President Samia will continue trusting the younger generation in government positions, urging the new appointees and those to be reinstated to maintain patriotism.

"I believe that President Samia will continue trusting the young generation in her various appointments," he explained.

For her part, Ms Rachel Yusuph who lectures at the Tumaini University Dar es Salaam College (Tudarco) said President Samia has made a good decision to drop those who aren't helpful in her development strategy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It isn't healthy to have leaders who are not helpful to the President in bringing development in our country, if she (President Samia) has seen indications of the presence of subordinates who are busy racing for the 2025 general election, then she has to take action immediately," she explained.

According to her, it's crucial for the head of state to have a team of people who share common interests on bringing development, and that any kind of misunderstanding delays development.

Ms Rachel also called on the appointees to always put forward national interest by serving under the guidelines of the sitting president instead of diverting their focus on personal issues.

"In case there is an op- posing opinion on implementation of any agenda, then there is need to use right approaches on presenting their opposing views instead of criticizing it publicly," she said.

Adding; "They are all serving the same purpose, then they have towork as a team by offering relevant advice through the right channel.

The aim is to improve efficiency and smoothen implementation of development projects".

The views were seconded by a University of Dodoma (UDOM) Lecturer, Dr Paul Loisulie who also asked the appointees to work diligently without discouraging the vision of their boss.

"Always, politicians start preparations for the coming election. Most of the time they aim higher or maintain the same position," he said, urging those who are aspiring for the next election to ensure they aren't off-tracking the sitting president.

On Tuesday, President Samia also said she will use every possible opportunity to bring development to the country because that is what her role entails.