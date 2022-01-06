South Africa: Vandalisation of Constitutional Court Is an Attack On Democracy - Justice Minister Lamola

5 January 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Bheki C. Simelane

The actions of a man who went on the rampage and damaged the Constitutional Court building with a hammer have been widely condemned.

Police have arrested a suspect accused of using a hammer to smash the glass doors and windows of the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday morning.

The main entrance to the Constitutional Court was littered with shattered glass following the hammer attack and Daily Maverick counted at least 28 cracks and holes in the glass windows and doors during a visit to the premises in Braamfontein on Wednesday.

The attack took place a day after Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo handed over Part One of the much-anticipated State Capture Commission report to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The police have confirmed that a 36-year-old suspect has been arrested.

Police officers had responded to reports of a man breaking the windows of the Constitutional Court with a hammer. They fired a warning shot after the man continued to break the windows despite being ordered to stop.

The suspect will appear in court to face a charge of malicious damage to property.

Considerable damage was caused, mainly to the windows and glass doors next to the main entrance of South Africa's...

