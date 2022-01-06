South Africa: Workers Must Unite to Support the Zondo Commission Report, Even in the Face of a Backlash From the Corrupt

analysis

Zwelinzima Vavi is the general secretary of the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu)

We expect a huge backlash from the thieves and the beneficiaries of the ill-gotten wealth. They will be briefing the best legal brains here and abroad to find fault with the recommendations of the commission or the contents of the report. They may even exploit the very serious levels of hunger in this country to drive instability as a negotiating rod so that they may escape accountability.

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) is delighted that finally the Zondo Commission's State Capture Report has been presented to the President and subsequently to the public. We acknowledge that the report will be delivered in three parts. We are reading and interacting with the voluminous report so that we can not only draw lessons but ensure that those implicated are held accountable not only in the courts but also in the streets.

Saftu calls for immediate action in the form of prosecutions for all those the commission has recommended should face the music in our courts. We also call for further investigation of others the commission has recommended, as well as many who the commission's...