Cameroon: Ebobi Monangai - Buea Business Tycoon Journeys Home

His mortal remains rests in the Buea Regional Hospital Mortuary pending funeral arrangement.

Buea business magnate and real estate developer, William Ebobi Monangai, is no more. He died on January 1, 2022 at the Buea Regional Hospital and his body has been preserved in the hospital's mortuary. Famous in the economic sector, he engaged in real estate development having two real estate buildings in 1970's and 1980's which still have the face of modernism in Buea today. The first one is found in Likoko Mebea (16 apartments) and the second is found in Bokwango (15 apartments), all named after him as Monangai Quarters.

These two quarters are legendary for lodging Nigeria diplomats and top Cameroonian State personalities. He also owns many houses within Buea. In the yester-years, he set up The Monangai Enterprise that constructed several roads and houses with Tiko Market being one of his hallmark construction. Ebobi Monangai was also into the transport sector and became the President of CENTRACOCAM Buea Branch. He owned a travel agency called Simplicity that operated more than 30 buses.

Ebobi Monangai was born in 1932 in Bokwango (his native land), Buea. He started his primary education at Native Authority School Buea, did secondary education in Saint Joseph College Sasse and studied business in a higher institute in Nigeria. Upon return to Cameroon, he served as a staff in the Tiko Council. He was later on promoted as the Secretary General of Limbe Council where he served for a few years and resigned before getting into business.

Ndombo Peter Mandalo, nephew to the deceased, said on January 3, 2022, that Ebobi Monangai retired from business some 30 years ago before his passing away after printing his mark in the development of his community Buea and Cameroon as a whole. Ebobi Monangai was married to Catherine Maondo Ebobi of blessed memory. He leaves behind eight children and his Buea community to mourn him.