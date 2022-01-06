Gambia: Man Arrested With Prohibited Drugs

4 January 2022
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

Ousman Saidybah, the Public Relations Officer and Head of the Drug Demand Reduction of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency, the Gambia (DLEAG), has confirmed to this medium that one Senegalese national who hails from the southern region of Casamance, has been arrested and taken to custody by officers of his Agency on Monday 3rd January 2022, charged of being in possession of suspected prohibited drugs.

"Our field officers stationed in Kalaji, on the 30th December 2021 around 10:00 am onwards, took into custody a Senegalese national residing in Bambadala village located in the Southern Senegalese Region of Cassamance, and charge him for being in possession of suspected prohibited drugs," PRO Saidybah told Foroyaa.

Saidybah said 38-year-old Dawuda Sowe was caught with ten big bundles of suspected cannabis sativa at Juwekel village in the West Coast Region; that the said suspected cannabis was wrapped with brown cement paper and concealed in a flour bag.

In a similar but separate development, Saidybah said DLEAG's Brusubi field office also recovered one big bundle of suspected cannabis from a suspect who is currently at large; that the suspect carried a School bag that contained suspected cannabis while riding on a pedal bicycle. He said the said incident happened at Abuko on the 30th December 2021 around 17:40 GMT onwards.

