Gambia: Unbeaten and Beating

The Gambia's second division football league has taken a short break after five matches played. The 18-team-league has produced interesting results to talk about and perhaps one team that is making headlines week in and week out, is PSV Wellingara.

PSV Wellingara 's recent win over Jarra West in week five of the second division football league, earned them a maximum 15 points. Their barren defeat and continuous win has maintained them top of the league, with 3 points clear of 2nd-placed and 3rd-placed BK Milan FC and Immigration FC respectively.

"Abdoulie Danso's strike in the 42nd minute of the first half, was enough to seal us a victory to maintain top spot, going into the Christmas and New Year break," the team wrote on their Facebook page.

Five clean sheets out of five fixtures is an impressive defensive record, and scoring 8 goals within this period is not bad either. PSV are joint 5th-placed with Tallinding United as teams with the highest goals scored. Bombada who are 9th on the table, scored more goals (11), followed by BK Milan (10), B4U Kiang West FC (9) and Dibba Oil FC (9).

Like PSV, BK Milan FC were flying high too. But Gunjur United have cut their winning spree short as they beat them 2-1 in week five. The same is also true of Immigration FC who until week five, were also unbeaten. They lost 2-1 to Red Hawks FC. That win was the Red Hawks' first in the league yet.

While PSV's start to life in the second division has been impressive which can instill confidence in them to hope for the title, it does not need saying that the league is too young. There are 34 games to be played by each team and 29 more games are up for grabs.