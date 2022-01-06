Gambia: Foroyaa and the New Year

Foroyaa distinctly emerged as an alternative medium to transmit information that was meant to showcase the realities of those suffering from social exclusion. It documented the lives and trials of farmers, rural women, urban workers, the unemployed, the underemployed, the poorly paid and their living condition.

It reflected on the crisis in home and breakdown of communities due to caste or religious differences. It held the government accountable to the people in terms of provision of clean drinking water in adequate quantities, nutritional food, appropriate housing and other amenities.

Over the years, a newspaper which initially emerged as an instrument to take the ruling party to task evolved to be a national paper that amplifies the voices of government and the governed, judges and the accused and the counsel, civil society and the people, perpetrators and victims, teachers and students, parents and children.

It has now become a reliable source of information that has enabled The Gambia to move further to become a knowledge-based society. In this new year management would like to thank the indefatigable staff who have made it possible for Foroyaa to be among the key media houses in the country. One can hardly name any three media houses without including Foroyaa. Only few media houses are now hosting experienced journalists who are not trained by Foroyaa. Foroyaa has become both a disseminator of information and a trainer of quality journalists. We will maintain this tradition in 2022, build the radio station to expand outreach of the company and work towards a multimedia destiny of combining press, audio and visual means of transmitting information.

We wish to thank the banks, the institutions for the promotion of the public interest, the companies and individuals who do not hesitate to build partnership with the company.

In this coming year, the company will inject more experience and professionalism in its staff, the more focused on the needs and aspirations of the people in its programming and greater efficiency and effectiveness in service delivery. You can count on the company for quality information and quality delivery.