Gambia Registers One New Covid-19 Related Death, 34 New Cases

The Gambia has registered one new Covid-19-related death on Friday 31st December 2021, bringing the total number of Covid related deaths in the country to three hundred and forty-three.

Thirty new cases were also registered, bringing the total number of cases ever confirmed in the country, to ten thousand, one hundred and seventy. The positivity test rate for the newly confirmed cases is 4.76%.

No Covid-19 patient is currently on oxygen therapy, but three cases were discharged after at least 10 days from the day they tested positive. However, three patients evaded Covid-19 treatment centres.

This is the 413th National Situation Report of the Health Ministry since the confirmation of the first case of the coronavirus disease in the Gambia on the 16th of March 2020.

As of 28th December 2021, the following number of people have already been vaccinated against the deadly disease: Johnson and Johnson: 217,873 people; Sinopharm: 1st Dose: 4,503 people; 2nd Dose: 3,315 people; AstraZeneca: 1st Dose: 40,680 people; 2nd Dose: 28,327 people.