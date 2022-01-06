South Africa: Fires, Robberies, Lawlessness - the ANC's Dystopian South Africa

analysis

Thamsanqa D Malinga is a writer, columnist and author of 'Blame Me on Apartheid'.

Unlike political factionalists who will use recent events in the country to bay for President Ramaphosa's blood, I put the blame at the broken and squeaky door of the brown building at the corner of Pixley Ka Seme and Helen Joseph streets in downtown Johannesburg - also known as Luthuli House.

If one were to describe South Africa as a disaster state, that would be a form of lexical disrespect to the word 'disaster'. This former "miracle of the world", so-called because of its "peaceful" transition to democratic rule almost three decades ago, has been degraded into a post-apocalyptic state that is just waiting for a madman to take the reins and declare himself lord of all who walk this land.

Wait, I think that claim has already been staked. Didn't one ANC deployee tell us that his movement would "rule until Jesus comes back?"

Perhaps I have watched too many flicks with stories of lawlessness featuring power-hungry madmen. But judging by the developments in South Africa, you cannot fault me. The past 13 years have been hell. They seem like a century. That said, I...