South Africa: Tutu's Exemplary Life Illuminated the Path Our Leaders Must Follow If SA Is to Reset Its Moral Compass

5 January 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tshilidzi Marwala

Prof Tshilidzi Marwala is the Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the University of Johannesburg, a member of the Namibia 4IR task Force and the author of 'Leadership Lessons From the Books I Have Read'. He is on Twitter at @txm1971.

As we bid farewell to the Arch, we are compelled to examine our lives and interrogate whether we choose to be spectators or engaged individuals propelled by the need for justice for all. There is no other way.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has released Part One of his report on State Capture -- a term that has become synonymous with corruption in South Africa.

While the report's contents have to be subjected to further scrutiny, its existence begs the question: What kind of people allow a state to be captured? What do we do to ensure that our leaders act in the nation's best interest? Some might say it is because the bulk of South Africans has fallen prey to a flawed education system. Some even suggest that Bantu Education did not die, but it mutated.

Whatever the reason, South Africa needs to wake up fast and work towards creating a society that has enough economic, social, intellectual, physical and...

