Somalia: NCC Meeting Enters Third Day Today Amid High Hopes of Headway

5 January 2022
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The National Consultative Council meeting has today entered its third day as hopes remain high of breakthrough to unlocking the electoral process deadlock which has missed its third-time completion deadline.

According to sources, the technical committee will be giving a briefing to the Council on contentious issues that has mired the ongoing elections for the seven months running.

The security of the ongoing elections, reduction of a number of polling stations, issuance of new timelines and the operational status of both the Federal and Electoral state Commissions that have been riddled with controversy and impeachment are at the top of the ruling of the council.

The Assembly is also expected to address the heightened clamour for reduction of the number of polling stations taking stock of the insecurity and resistance which has been witnessed primarily in the states of Hirshabelle, Jubbaland and Puntland states.

