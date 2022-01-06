Tunisia: Tozeur - Passenger Traffic Between Tunisia and Algeria Partly Resumes At Hezoua Border Post

Tunis/Tunisia — Passenger traffic between Tunisia and Algeria, on Wednesday, partially resumed at the border post of Hezoua (Governorate of Tozeur) after a closure that lasted nearly two years due to the Coronavirus crisis.

A source from the border police told TAP that crossing between the two countries concerns, initially, nationals of both countries who wish to access their places of residence. The rest of passengers would be inclued in the coming weeks.

According to the same source, passengers are required to present a vaccine pass as well as a negative PCR test that does not exceed 36 hours, pending the full re-opening of land borders between the two countries.