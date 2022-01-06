Tunisia: Inflation Picks Up Again to 6.6 Percent in December (Ins)

Tunis/Tunisia — The inflation rate has confirmed its upward trend in December 2021, picking up for the third month in a row to 6.6% from 6.4% in November and 6.3% in October, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced Wednesday.

This rise is explained, essentially, by the acceleration of the pace of increases in food prices (7.6% against 6.9%) as well as prices of the furniture, household goods and household routine maintenance group (5.2% against 4.8%).

On average, annual inflation will be 5.7% in 2021, compared with 5.6% in 2020.

Food inflation up 7.6%

Food prices went up 7.6% year-on-year in December 2021. This increase is mainly due to higher prices of poultry by 23.3%, olive oil by 21.8%, eggs by 15.5%, fresh fruit by 16.7%, fresh vegetables by 10.8% and fresh fish by 9%.

In addition, prices of beef and sheep went down, over a year, (-3.6%) and (- 2.2%), respectively.

This is the same for prices of dried fruits which posted an increase of (-6.9%) over one year.

Manufactured goods grow 7.6%

Over a year, the prices of manufactured goods have risen by 7.6% due to the increase in prices of pharmaceutical products by 5.7%, building materials by 14%, clothing products by 8.7% and household cleaning products by 5.4%.

For services, prices were up 4.8% over one year. This rate is explained by the increase in prices of restaurants, cafes and hotels services by 6.5%, health services by 5.2% and rents by 4.3%.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tunisia Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Core inflation rate down 6.4%

The core inflation rate (excluding food and energy) fell to 6.4% from 6.5% the previous month. Prices of free (uncontrolled) goods increased by 6.7%. Prices of administered products increased by 6.5%.

For free food products, they rose 8.3% against 4% for food products with regulated prices.

Consumer prices rise 0.5% in December 2021

Consumer prices rose 0.5% in December 2021, from 0.1% the previous month. This increase was mainly due to the rise in food prices by 0.7%, clothing by 1.4% and furnishings, household goods and routine household maintenance by 0.7%, as well as prices for restaurant and hotel services (+0.5%).

In monthly variation, food prices posted a rise of 0.7% from (-0.6%) last month, mainly explained by the significant rise in prices of fresh vegetables (4.8%), eggs (4.4%), milk and cheese group (1.4%) and edible oils (0.7%).

In contrast, the prices of poultry posted a decrease 2.0% and those of beef went down 0.7%.

The INS also reported that prices of clothing products rose 1.4% in December 2021 due to the increase in prices of winter clothing by 1.4% and winter shoes by 1.4%.

On a monthly basis, prices for furniture, household goods and routine household maintenance went up 0.7%. This increase is explained by the rise in prices of furniture and furnishings by 0.9% and prices of goods and services related to home maintenance by 0.9%, said INS.