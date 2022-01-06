South Africa: How Corruption and Security Failures Opened the Doors (And Smashed the Windows) of SA's State Buildings to Criminals

analysis

The fire that ravaged Parliament raises critical questions about the security of state institutions and is exceptionally worrying when viewed with other incidents, including burglaries at high-level police and judicial offices, the State Capture Commission and targeting of the Constitutional Court.

There have been several incidents that point to serious security breaches at buildings housing some of South Africa's most critical and confidential information relating to crimes and those in the fight against crime.

In a country where State Capture has already seen the gutting of power provider Eskom and the degradation of railway services, affecting key aspects of residents' lives, this is exceptionally worrying.

Add to this mix the beleaguered and politically warped police and intelligence services, along with cyberattacks on the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, as well as on Transnet and its division which operates SA's biggest ports, and it's not a stretch of the imagination to think that South Africa could be under siege.

Let's not forget the 2021 July unrest following the temporary jailing of former president Jacob Zuma.

In one of the latest worrying incidents, a man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly using a hammer to smash windows at the Constitutional Court...