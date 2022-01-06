Nigerian Forces Rescue Nearly 100 Abductees, Including Babies

5 January 2022
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Timothy Obiezu

Abuja, Nigeria — Nigerian security forces have rescued nearly 100 people, including babies, who were kidnapped and held by armed gangs in the country's northwest Zamfara state. Nigerian police say their release Tuesday was unconditional and that no ransom was paid. While their freedom was welcomed, critics say authorities are not doing enough to improve security in the volatile region.

A total of 97 victims were rescued in two raids carried out by security forces on forest hideouts, where local criminal gangs or bandits held them captive.

Officials initially liberated 68 captives in the Shinkafi area and later rescued another 29 from a forest hideout elsewhere.

Police authorities said the abductees who were rescued include 19 infants between two and seven months old, and 16 other children. Pregnant women, nursing mothers and men were also rescued.

Zamfara state's police spokesperson, Shehu Mohammed, said many of the kidnap victims had been held for up to three months.

"On 3rd January 2022, police operatives received an intelligence report that some kidnap victims were being stranded in the bush. On receipt of that information, our police operatives in collaboration with the genuine repentant bandits and vigilante group swung into action," Mohammed said.

All the hostages were examined at the state hospital and later handed over to the state government in Gusau, the state capital. Mohamed said they are expected to be reunited with their families later Wednesday.

Nigerian police and the army have been cracking down on criminal gangs that attack communities and schools and take away captives, holding them for ransom.

Mohammed said a state-led police response on Tuesday evening stopped bandits from attacking another community, after a fierce exchange of gunfire.

But security expert Kabiru Adamu says such rescue operations are too expensive to maintain. He said "there's room for improvement but first of all, the operations are not sustainable. Nigeria is facing some very serious economic circumstances. These operations are very expensive so they're not likely to remain for too long. Previously such operations have been conducted but they'll stop them after a while."

Since last year, bandits have increasingly targeted schools, snatching 1,440 students nationwide and some teachers, according to the United Nations children's agency, UNICEF.

In many cases, families had no choice but to pay ransom to recover their loved ones, despite pleas from the government not to pay.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X