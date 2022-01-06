Southern Africa: SADC Extraordinary Summit to Review Mozambique Progress

THE Southern African Development Community (SADC) will tomorrow hold a virtual Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government to review the progress and mandate of the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM).

SAMIM was deployed in July, 2021 following approval by the Extraordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government held in Maputo, Mozambique on June 23rd 2021, as a SADC regional response to support Mozambique to combat terrorism and acts of violent extremism in some districts of Cabo Delgado Province.

SADC Chairperson Dr Lazarus Chakwera, who is also President of Malawi, will chair the summit, according to a statement released and signed by the SADC Head of Communication and Public Relations, Barbara Lopi.

Prior to the extraordinary summit, President of South Africa and Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation Cyril Ramaphosa was yesterday due to convene an

extraordinary SADC Organ Troika Summit, comprising Heads of State and Government from Organ Troika members namely; Botswana, Namibia and South Africa and Mozambique.

The summit will, among the key issues, discuss the support for the effective operation of SAMIM objectives to bring peace and stability in Cabo Delgado in the Republic of Mozambique.

In accordance with the SADC Treaty, the SADC summit is responsible for the overall policy direction and control of functions of the community, ultimately making it the policy-making institution of SADC.

The summit will be preceded the meeting of experts of the Inter-State Defence and Security Committee (ISDSC), an extraordinary meeting of ISDSC, a meeting of senior officials of the ministerial committee of the organ and the extraordinary ministerial committee of the organ.

Others include the extraordinary SADC Organ Troika Summit, extraordinary Finance Committee and extraordinary SADC Council of Ministers.