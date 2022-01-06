Kenya: Businesswoman Mary Wambui Charged With Possessing Gun With No Valid Licence

Nairobi — Businesswoman Mary Wambui was charged Thursday with possessing a pistol without a valid permit.

Wambui was arrested on Wednesday and arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts where she denied the charge.

She was freed on Sh50,000 or a bond of Sh100,000.

She denied 2 counts of being in possession of a firearm without a valid license when she appeared before Nairobi Chief Magistrate Wendy Muchemi.

The prosecution said the offense was committed between April 2020 and December 2021.

The court heard that she was found with 22 ammunitions without a valid firearm certificate.

She was represented by Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi and Senator Kipchumba Murkomen.

The court directed the case be mentioned on January 25 to confirm whether the prosecution had supplied defense counsels with documentary evidence.

Wambui and her daughter have a pending anti-corruption case where they are accused of evading tax amounting to Sh2.2 billion.