Kenya: Namcos Names Four Simbas Players in Shujaa Squad

6 January 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Shujaa head coach Innocent 'Namcos' Simiyu has included four players from the national 15's team, Kenya Simbas, in his training squad for the new year, which begins with the Spanish tour of the World Rugby Sevens Series.

Simiyu has named fly half Jone Kubu who was impressive during the Simbas tour of South Africa in November as well as John Okoth, Timothy Okwemba and Derrick Ashihundu in his squad.

The tactician has also included Chipu's Richel Wangila to the squad and has retained four players who featured in last year's Safari sevens tournament; Benson Salem, Arcadius Khwesa, Zedden Marrow and Hannington Wabwire.

The team is currently in a training camp at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, having opened training on January 3.

The team is preparing for the Malaga and Seville Sevens tournaments scheduled for 21st-23rd and 28th-30th January respectively. In the Malaga tournament, Shujaa has been drawn alongside France, Canada and Wales in Pool D.

Simiyu is also using the camp as well as the World Sevens Tour matches to prepare for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in July as well as the Rugby Sevens World Cup in South Africa in September.

Shujaa 2022 training squad:

Nelson Oyoo (C)- (Top Fry Nakuru), 2. Jeffrey Oluoch - (Homeboyz), 3. Bush Mwale - (Homeboyz), 4. Alvin Marube - (Impala Saracens), 5. Billy Odhiambo - (Mwamba), 6. Johnstone Olindi - (KCB), 7. Alvin Otieno - (KCB), 8. Levi Amunga(KCB), 9. Edmund Anya(Impala Saracens), 10. Antony Omondi(Mwamba), 11. Timothy Mmasi(MMUST), 12. Herman Humwa(Kenya Harlequins), 13. Mark Kwemoi(Menengai Oilers), 14. Collins Shikoli(Homeboyz), 15. Kevin Wekesa(Kabras), 16. Vincent Onyala(KCB), 17. Derrick Ashihundu(Kabras), 18. Ernest Kuke(Blakblad), 19. Zedden Marrow(Homeboyz), 20. Richel Wangila, 21. Benson Salem(Nondies), 22. Arcadius Khwesa(Blakblad), 23. Jone Kubu(Kabras), 24. Hannington Wabwire(Top Fry Nakuru), 25. Daniel Taabu(Mwamba), 26. John Okoth(Menengai Oilers), 27. Timothy Okwemba(Menengai Oilers).

