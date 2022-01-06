Kenya: Tusker Beat Bidco for Back to Back Wins As AFC Stun City Stars

Nairobi — FKF Premier League defending champions Tusker FC beat Bidco United 2-1 at the Ruaraka Complex as AFC Leopards stunned Nairobi City Stars 1-0 at the Nyayo National Stadium in two of four FKF Premier League matches played on Wednesday.

At the Nyayo National Stadium, City Stars who last week beat Gor Mahia 2-0 at teh same venue looked charged up and primed for maximum points against a young Leopards side.

However, Patrick Aussems' charges were not in for an easy ride against Nicholas Muyoti's men and they showed as much with a mature performance.

Maxwell Otieno scored the lone goal four minutes after the break to hand Ingwe their third win of the season and stepped up to 13th place in teh standings.

In other matches, Posta Rangers thrashed troubled Wazito FC 4-1 while at the Sudi Stadium in Bungoma, hosts Nzoia Sugar came from a goal down to play to a 1-1 draw with Gor Mahia.

At the Utalii Complex, Wazito were handed a massive reality check with a heavy defeat, as a cash crunch continues to hit the club with players allegedly on their fourth month without pay.

Caleb Olilo scored twice for the mailmen with Joshua Nyatini and Chrispinus Onyango scoring one each.

Wazito's consolation was scored by Elly Asieche.

At the Ruaraka Complex, Tusker looked to start the new year same way they had ended 2021, having signed off with a 4-1 victory over Mathare United at the same venue.

A cagy first half didn't bear many chances util the 29th minute when the visitors had the first sniff at goal. They won a freekick in a promising position but Peter ANyona's left footed curling effort did little to bother Brian Bwire as he made a routine save.

It was until the 41st minute that the game would see a goal, Mwinyi Kibwana striding away on the left off a brilliantly executed pass from Rodgers Ouma.

The former Kakamega Homeboyz striker broke into the box before beating keeper Ezekiel Owade at his near post.

Going to the break a goal up was a good step for the alemen who were slowly easing pressure on their shoulders after a disastrous start to the season.

At the start of the second half, coach Robert Matano sought to add some new spark in his side with the introduction of Clyde Senaji and Deogratious Ojok for John Njuguna and Lawrence Luvanda.

While Tusker were getting their footing in the game, they were thrown back into level terms with 16 minutes left on the clock when Bidco equalized through Nelson Chieta who struck past Bwire off a long ball.

But, Tusker fought till the end and six minutes later they were back in the lead when Ibrahim scored his fourth goal in two matches with a brave header off a Christopher Oruchum cross.

At the stroke of 90 minutes, Stewart Omondi came close to making it three just a minute after coming on but his connection at the backpost from Ojok's cross was punched away for a corner by the keeper.

The team did just but enough to see off the victory that takes them to 16 points after 10 matches.