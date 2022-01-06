Tunisia: CSM Rejects Any Judiciary Reform Through Decrees

Tunis/Tunisia — The Supreme Judicial Council (French: CSM) said it rejects any revision or reform of the judicial system through decrees as part of exceptional measures.

In a statement issued on Wednesday at the end of its plenary session, devoted to the examination of the judicial situation, the Council warned against the danger that could arise from any pressure that would be exerted on judges," calling for the restoration of confidence in the justice system and Tunisian magistrates.

The Supreme Judicial Council urged judges to continue to preserve their independence and to assume their responsibilities in the fight against corruption and terrorism and in the settlement of disputes within reasonable time limits.

It also said that all its decisions were taken and implemented in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution and the organic law establishing the Council.

President of the Republic Kaïs Saïed had promised a revision of the judicial system, citing, in this regard, the rights granted to members of the Supreme Judicial Council and the administrative organisation within the courts.

"The Tunisian judicial system will be reviewed in its entirety, including the rights granted to members of the Supreme Judicial Council and the administrative organisation within the courts," he said during a cabinet meeting at Carthage Palace.